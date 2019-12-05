O Come, All Ye Faithful! Check Out These Churches In The City For Your Dose Of Christmas

St.Mary's Basilica is the oldest church in Bangalore and widely popular in the city. What used to be a small church in the 17th Century is now a minor basilica. It is designed by a French architect in a Gothic style and it is built in the form of a cross. Legends say that the statue of Mother Mary with child Jesus was immovable when they tried to remove it from the church premises. The Christmas celebrations here are not too grand but it certainly is worth a visit and you should experience the midnight mass in all its glory here.

