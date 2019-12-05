Christmas is just around the corner and we are gearing up for all the carols and Christmas celebrations in the city. We are gearing up for all the merry time and are getting set to welcome 2020 in all its glory. Get ready for the glorious time of the year and feel all Christmassy with midnight masses or by even paying a visit to a church. If you want to experience Christmas in its true form with carols, midnight masses, and prayers, hit up these churches in the city.
O Come, All Ye Faithful! Check Out These Churches In The City For Your Dose Of Christmas
Infant Jesus Church
Established in 1971, Infant Jesus Church is a Roman Catholic Church and it is dedicated to Infant Jesus (as the name suggests). It is located in Vivek Nagar and is widely known for the miracles attributed to the shrine here. The church holds Thursday masses in seven different languages every week and has over 10,000 devotees who visit the Church across various religions and race. The Tamil film Kuzhanthai Yesu was also shot at this church. The church can hold up to 2,500 people in its renovated fan-shaped hall and you must add it to your list for midnight mass this Christmas.
Holy Trinity Church
Located at Trinity Circle, Holy Trinity Church is one of the most famous churches in Bangalore and also an important landmark in the city. It is the largest military church in South India and can hold up to 700 people. It was built in 1851 in the English Renaissance style, primarily for the British Regiment stationed in Bangalore at that time. It is also famous for its architecture, glass stained windows, and blue painted panels. The Christmas celebrations here are pretty grand and if you live in the CBD area, this church should be on your list for a holy night.
St.Patrick's Church
St.Patrick's Church located in Brigade road is one of the oldest churches in Bangalore. Due to the church's popularity with the Irish troops in the area, the church was named as St.Patrick's Church. It is a roman catholic church and in 2012, the gothic structure was restored and can accommodate close to 500 people in the church hall. There's an Adoration Chapel next to the church that one can visit as well. Attend the midnight Christmas mass here and enjoy the holiday spirit.
St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral
The cathedral of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bangalore, St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral was the seat of the diocese of Mysore from 1886 to 1940. It is located in Pulikeshi Nagar and is a popular church among the Catholics. It received the status of being a Cathedral in 1940. Visit the St.Francis Xavier's Cathedral for the midnight Christmas mass and enjoy the carols and the festive vibe.
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Constructed after the Church of Scotland, St. Andrew's Church located in Shivaji Nagar is a famous spot in the city. It is named after Saint Andrew, the patron saint of Scotland. The architecture of the church has a very Scottish touch to it. It is a Presbyterian church and was a place of worship for the Scottish regiment in Bangalore. The red brick church with glass stained windows makes it a beautiful place to visit and worship. Attend the Christmas eve candlelight service on December 24 starting at 6:30 PM at St. Andrew's Church.
St.Mark's Cathedral
Located in MG Road, St. Mark's Cathedral was built in 1812 and was consecrated by the Bishop of Calcutta in 1816. Inspired by the St.Paul's Cathedral in London, the St.Mark's Cathedral has a colonial architecture with woodwork with beautiful carvings. The stained artwork on the glasses adds to the beauty of the Church. The church is over 200 years old and the lights and decor during Christmas here is quite a sight to witness. Add this to your list of churches to visit this Christmas for the midnight mass.
St.Mary's Basilica
St.Mary's Basilica is the oldest church in Bangalore and widely popular in the city. What used to be a small church in the 17th Century is now a minor basilica. It is designed by a French architect in a Gothic style and it is built in the form of a cross. Legends say that the statue of Mother Mary with child Jesus was immovable when they tried to remove it from the church premises. The Christmas celebrations here are not too grand but it certainly is worth a visit and you should experience the midnight mass in all its glory here.
St.John's Church
The fourth oldest Protestant church in the city, St.John's Church is known for its distinct red coloured structure. The church is dedicated to St.John, the Evangelist and is located in Cleveland Town. During Christmas, it is very well decorated with lights and trinkets and it is quite a delight to visit the church during Christmas.
All Saints Anglican Church
Popularly known as the Garden Church Of The Garden City, All Saints Church located in Richmond Town is a 150-year-old church and one of the oldest ones in Bangalore. With lovely gardens all around the colonial-style architecture makes it a place worth visiting. Attend the midnight mass here during Christmas and enjoy the festive season.
Comments (0)