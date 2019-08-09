Become An Ace Artist With Fine Art Classes From Here

Whether you're a budding artist or you're just looking to pick up a hobby, Coloring India Foundation in Jayanagar will have your back. For short term courses, we'd recommend their Pencil And Chai classes. These are held on both weekdays and weekends, so you can choose a schedule that suits you best! They conduct regular classes for kids as well, from the age of 5 to 15, so if your little one is already scribbling on the walls of your living room with their crayons, you might as well sign them up for art classes here.

If you're looking for a more formal education in fine arts, they have visual arts diploma courses you can join at the Sampratishta School Of Design. These are available at different skill levels, so even if you're someone who can't draw a circle without hunting for your eraser, don't stress. They have a level for that, too!

Apart from regular classes, Colouring India Foundation conducts classes and workshops on paper crafts, pottery, jewellery making and handicrafts, all specially taught by experienced artisans. Pricing depends on the subject of the workshop and the duration, so check their website to stay updated. They also have an online store where you can stock up on art supplies, especially Chitrapat papers. Just bear in mind that since it’s the monsoons, the production of Chitrapat blocks has been halted temporarily, so check with them to find out if they have new stock ready yet!