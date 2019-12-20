Czech Craft Beers Are Being Served At Druid Garden, And Here's What You Need To Know

The Druid Garden launched its craft beers yesterday. Yes, it's a bit of a drive for those living closer to the city centre but worth your while. Located on Sahakarnaagar main road, Czech malts, hops and yeast give you well-made and conditioned Czech or European-style beers. They have three beers on tap for now, two more expected soon and eventually there will be eight on tap. For now, you can get the Czech Pilsner Malt, which is a crisp, light and well-carbonated beer with the right Saaz hop finish. You do get a nice hint of sweetness from the malt in the finish. This is my personal favourite and something that goes down easily. Second is the Bohemian Dunkel Lager. No, this is not a stout but a dark lager with plenty of dark chocolate and caramel notes. It's still light-bodied and easy to drink. Very similar to the Dunkel lager at Biergarten and District 6. Third is the German-style Hefewizen. You're all used to Hefewizens but this one has a fruiter ester component, with not just bananas but mixed fruits and a clove aroma present in the background. Slightly heavier bodied than most Hefe's, this has the right flavour profile and is literally a meal in itself. I'd compare this to a Paulaner or Schneider Weiss, and it's quite similar to Toit's Weiss. Pricing is very reasonable - INR 125 for 300ml, INR 200 for 500 ml and INR 400 for one litre. If you're enroute to the airport, take a diversion. Have a pint or two here first! The Indian food, pizzas and continental food served here are all good. If you live in the area they do food delivery via their own app. Ask your server for details.