6 DIY Activity Kit Subscriptions For Kids That You Didn't Know About

Do-It-Yourself {DIY} activity boxes are so much fun you’ll find yourself tempted to do them too! BuzzingBubs recommends these six businesses in the city who make fabulous boxes for kids. DIY Activity Kits have been the buzzword for a while now and it’s clear why. Kids simply love them.

Be it activity books, toys, puzzles or maps, there are DIY kits for everything these days. Whether you’re looking for a subscription for yourself or return-gift options for birthday parties, these kits have got you covered. Delivery options make it easy for you to order from the comfort of your home too. Here are seven DIY activity kits that we’ve found, which will keep your kids engaged and help them learn too, the fun way!

Flintobox

Flintobox has been a pioneer in the field of activity boxes for children, and amongst the first in the subscription business model in India. With 5-7 activities each built around a new theme, these kits are ideal to help your kids learn and play simultaneously. The kit contains 5 to 7 hands-on activities {games, puzzles, books} that will help the child create, explore, play and read. The kits designed with kid-friendly materials and curated by pedagogy experts, child psychologists and game designers.

Age Group: 2 to 8 years.

Price: INR 200 upwards

Contact: +91-7695857799

Check out their website here to order online.

CocoMoco Kids

CocoMoco Kids {previously called Traveller Kids} makes fun maps, educational games and DIY activities for children in the ages 2 to 12 years. A great tool for kids to learn and play at the same time, each activity box is based on a new country and contains 8 to 9 items. Some of the items included are books, games, 2-3 DIY activities, souvenirs, stickers and many other elements related to that country.

Age Group: 2 to 12 years

Price: INR 60 upwards

Check out their website here to shop online.

Zlife Education

If you’ve ever wondered how to make science fun, ZLife Education is here to help you out. With their emphasis on experiments, science made interesting and links to relevant YouTube videos, you have a winner here! The kit contains four science experiments with all the resources and materials to conduct experiments at home. Additionally, it includes science tools and safety gear and an activity guide with Youtube video links.

Age Group: 7 to 12 years

Price: INR 1,200 upwards

Check out their website here to order online.

DingDong Box-Activity Kit

Kids aged 3-8 can pass the time with toys, board games and magazines from DingDong Box. The kit contains four DIY activities, one board game, one magazine or a story book based on a particular theme. Plus, the box contains all materials required to carry out activities along with a simple and clear instruction booklet.

Age Group: 3 to 8 years

Price: INR 549 upwards

Follow them on Facebook here to order.

Small Brown Box

Be it age 3 or 7, Small Brown Box takes care of your return-gift concerns with thoughtfully-designed activity boxes that include four activities with clear instructions. The kit contains all required materials {even glue, string, feathers, etc} to make at least 3-4 activities based on the theme. All activities come with graphic instructions and open-ended questions. Their return-gift boxes however contain all materials for 1 activity only {along with the instruction sheet}.
Age Group: 3 to 8 years

Price: INR 699 upwards

Check out their website here to order online.

Purple Bee

Purple Bee aims to bridge the gap between parent and child, bringing them together to do activities centred around a theme each month. Colouring, travel games, art and craft — you name it, they have it. The box contains materials and instructions required to complete 3 activities. Each activity is individually packed.

Age Group: 3 to 7 years

Price: INR 120 upwards

Check out their website here to order online.

The story first appeared on Buzzing Bubs. Read the entire post here

 