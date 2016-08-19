6 DIY Activity Kit Subscriptions For Kids That You Didn't Know About

Do-It-Yourself {DIY} activity boxes are so much fun you’ll find yourself tempted to do them too! BuzzingBubs recommends these six businesses in the city who make fabulous boxes for kids. DIY Activity Kits have been the buzzword for a while now and it’s clear why. Kids simply love them.

Be it activity books, toys, puzzles or maps, there are DIY kits for everything these days. Whether you’re looking for a subscription for yourself or return-gift options for birthday parties, these kits have got you covered. Delivery options make it easy for you to order from the comfort of your home too. Here are seven DIY activity kits that we’ve found, which will keep your kids engaged and help them learn too, the fun way!