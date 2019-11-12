Fat Unicorn: This Ice Cream Parlour Offers A Range Of Amazing Flavours!

Fat Unicorn: While walking on the roads of New Bell saw this new place and the ice cream was so tempting so taught of trying out. Went on a weekday with one of my friends and it was so crowded, it's not only an ice cream place but also a small cafe, Pizza looked yummy but could not try. But an amazing place for ice-cream. I tried, - Italian Pistachio: Pure Italian Pistachio well-roasted pistachio was really great - Ferrero Rocher: Ferrero Rocher chocolate lovers ll love this. It was just amazing Totally a good place to hang out with friends and have tasty ice creams.