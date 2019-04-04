Floral Is The Way To Go: Your Guide To Floral Lehenga Shopping In Bangalore

Unless you're living under a rock, you've been witness to the recent barrage of Bollywood wedding pictures - and from our in-depth analysis, we have come to the conclusion that LEHENGAS. ARE. IN. Especially floral lehengas, if you go by Sara Ali Khan's Instagram (we really need to get a new hobby). Not only are they super on-trend and flattering, but they are also oh-so-comfy and give you princess feels, too. So, if you have swanky weddings to attend in 2019, scroll through this list of places where you can find the best lehengas in town.

