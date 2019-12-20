Hydrofresh For Fresh Salads Delivered To Your Doorstep

Hydrofresh is an online Salad bar based out of Bengaluru. They serve fresh salads to your doorstep. Their USP is that they hydroponically grow the vegetables and microgreens that they use to prepare their salad. Their delectable menu consists of different menus and dressing throughout the week /month. You can choose a weekly menu with 7 different dressings- Tamarind/Honey mustard etc with Garbanzos, Chickpeas, corn etc on different days. The monthly menu claims 25 different salads for 30 days in a month. They have non-vegetarian options as well! The best part about it is that they don't charge any packaging or delivery charges and they deliver correctly in the time slot you opt for. Try their 7-day pack as starters and your office lunches are fresh and healthy! Calories are mentioned on their cute packaging that ensures your diet goes supervised! Foxtail millet salad with millets is my favourite!