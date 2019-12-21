HappydentSparklingSmile: Sign Up For Walks Of Smiles To Explore All Things Nature!

LBB & Happydent are teaming up for an exciting experience: Walks For Smiles! Join us as we explore Bangalore and all it has to offer, from food to culture to nature. It’s time to stop being a tourist in your own city and smile for real!

Nature lovers, if you’re curious about your green heritage and want to spend a cozy Saturday amidst the comfort of beautiful trees and flowers, this is a must-attend walk for you! Explore the beauty of the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens as you casually take a stroll with our very informative mentor, Vijay! He will give you a deep insight into the history of Bengaluru and all things landscape, botany and architecture.

When you’re out discovering new experiences in your old city, you can’t help but smile and we can’t blame you! In fact, we would encourage you to post smiling pictures of the people you encounter on the walk with the #HappydentSparklingSmile. Be it the tea vendor serving you that delightful cuppa in the morning or the kids playing on the street, let’s share these candid smile moments and evoke the creative story-teller in you. For every smile you post, Happydent will be donating INR 10 to Smile Foundation, an NGO that is raising awareness for their Mission Education programme to help underprivileged children get access to healthcare and education.

There’s even welcome gifts for all attendees! All this and more for one smiling photo. :)