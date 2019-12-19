Love Chinese Food? Here's The Ideal Place For Your Cravings

If you love Chinese food then you must visit China Bistro & Lounge. You also get few Pan Asian delicacies as well. Ambiance: 4/5 Food: 5/5 Service: 4/5 Value for Money: 4/5 Beverages: Wild China - It was refreshing and tasted great. It was presented beautifully. In Starters, We tried 1. Sushi: Asparagus Tempura Roll & Prawn Tempura Roll - They tasted great. Right proportions and balance of flavours. 2. Dumplings: Vegetable Basil & Chicken and Asparagus Shu Mai - It was good. 3. Lobster Dumpling with XO Beurre Blanc - The XO sauce was delicious. Dumpling was good too. 4. Zing Ping Swing Roll - Cheese filled rolls covered in roasted vermicelli. It's a must for cheese lovers. In Main Course, We tried: Noodles with Wok Tossed Prawns - Prawns were well cooked and the sauce was great. Noodles were good too. In Desserts We tried: 1. Darsaan Cheese Cake 2. Green Tea Tiramisu Desserts were good with a perfect amount of sweetness. But I felt they were a little heavy. Staff was courteous and attentive.