A Good Buffet Place Around Kalyan Nagar? Head To This Place Now!

SIGREE GLOBAL GRILL located at Kalyan Nagar. The restaurant is on the second floor of the building. The place only offers buffet yet they have an option to curate food according to you as well but in a limitation, as it mainly focuses on the buffet. Ambience was very good and bright to look at. The aesthetics of the place was well done. comfortable seating options and there's a barbecue griller in the middle of the table so that it's done right in front of you. The place is quite spacious. Service was amazing as they were quick with serving us dishes that we asked to be made and they would inform us how long a dish would take to be made so that we order ahead so that was a wise way on getting their brownie points for service. Staff Behaviour was absolutely friendly, welcoming, good attitude and interactive. I was impressed with the way they attended to us. Coming to the Food, we had starters like Paneer, Mushroom, Fish, Prawns, Chicken, and Mutton and trust me all of them were amazing but my personal favorites are the fish and prawns and the chicken. then we went along to have the main course and I tried their Mutton Biryani, Naan with Paneer Curry, Chicken Curry, Fish Curry were amazing to taste, still drooling on them. lucky me Sigree is near to where I stay. I would probably go there again!! then we tried out their desserts like literally all of the items from the desserts section was on our table. We tried their pastry cakes, red velvet mousse, strawberry mousse, suji ka halwa, jalebi's, ice cream ( Vanilla, Chocolate, and Butterscotch ) tried their Rabdi with rasmalai, Mango Pudding too which was curated by the chef. In drinks, we tried Nutty Fruity, Orange Passion Frappe, Celery, and Watermelon Cooler. Surprisingly all the mocktails were really good here which is rare in a buffet place but sigree gives you that quality. You'll literally experience a different dining experience here and moreover, it is worth every penny!