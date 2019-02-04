Dress Like An Apsara With Stunning Ethnic Pieces From This Boutique In JP Nagar

If you’ve ever gone past JP Nagar 5th Phase and been dazzled by a stunning-looking boutique straight out of fairy tales, you’re not alone. Indralokk, as the name suggests, aspires to bring out the apsara within you. Started by designer Maju Taparia, the venture initially started out from a 1 BHK in Kolkata and has now moved and transformed itself into a successful boutique in Bangalore.

Indralokk sells an exquisitely curated collection of ethnic wear from sarees, suits and lehengas to gowns, kurtis and accessories. Some of our favourite pieces include their red gota patti lehenga with net dupatta, printed longline ethnic jackets, sweeping anarkalis with zardosi work and intricately embroidered chiffon sarees. Each piece speaks elegance and is perfect for grand occasions. What especially caught our eye was their vibrant bridal collection. From bright pink lehengas to shimmery sarees and contemporary silhouettes, there’s something for every kind of bride.



For jewellery options, check out their time-honoured styles like aad chokers, oversized naths, statement matha pathis and kundans. They’re perfect for upping your desi glam factor on your special occasion. And while they don’t do custom work, they do offer sizing options in their clothing. Plus, they have an in-house workshop that can alter the piece for you, should you think it needs to fit better.