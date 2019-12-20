The 80s Fashion Is Back With This Sustainable Fashion Brand Based Out Of Mettupalayam

Bell-bottoms and tunics are making a comeback with Kalki by K, a sustainable fashion label based out of Mettupalayam. Started by Karunya Rajan at her ancestral town, Mettupalayam, foothills of the Nilgiris, in 2015, Kalki by K is a slow fashion label. They create a limited number of pieces per collection and believe in creating outfits that are timeless and easy to wear. All the pieces of clothing are made out of handlooms sourced from rural areas of Erode and they are designed and brought to life at their studio in Mettupalayam.

With the help of a group of rural women who sew, accentuate clothing with embroidery and add their touch to the garment, they create minimalistic fashion. Their latest collection revives the 80s and 90s garments like bell bottoms, tunic, flowy dresses and co-ord set that our moms or rather even our grandmoms used to wear. Find boxy tops, flared pants, slip-on dresses that are easy, breezy and comfortable.

Their previous collections - Manjal, Madurai and the tie and dye edit have pieces like sarees, dresses, and tops with intricate embroidery and tie and dye techniques. They are currently working on a new range of collections that would focus on zero waste clothing made out of export surplus garments. You can place an order with them through their Instagram or you can check out their website.