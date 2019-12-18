HSR

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in HSR

Lounges
image - Atrangi
Lounges

Atrangi

This Outlet Serves Amazing Sheesha With Yum Vegetarian Food!
HSR
Classes & Workshops
image - Swaa Clay Studio
Classes & Workshops

Swaa Clay Studio

Pottery Handbuilding classes for Kids
HSR
Other
image - Vikash's Residence
Other

Vikash's Residence

Enjoy The Christmas Season At An Italian Food Tasting
HSR
Casual Dining
image - Soi Siam
Casual Dining

Soi Siam

Get 20% OFF On Your Authentic Thai Meal At Soi Siam.Find Out How!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shahi Food Express
Fast Food Restaurants

Shahi Food Express

Wanna Try Potato Twisters? Head To Shahi Food Express In Hsr!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sitaphal
Fast Food Restaurants

Sitaphal

Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Agra Style Chaats & Sweets!
HSR
Casual Dining
image - Kebarbiq Restaurant
Casual Dining

Kebarbiq Restaurant

The Signature Barbecues At This Outlet Are A Must-Try For Meat Lovers
HSR
Casual Dining
image - Samaikya
Casual Dining

Samaikya

This Andhra Restaurant Doing It Right, Drop By Samaikya!
HSR
Casual Dining
image - Basil Bistro
Casual Dining

Basil Bistro

This Outlet In Hsr Offers Killer Food With Yum Shakes!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bathinda Junction
Fast Food Restaurants

Bathinda Junction

Visit This Outlet For Some Scrumptious Punjabi Cuisine
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Red Box
Fast Food Restaurants

The Red Box

Red Box Will Get Your Lunch Sorted On A Lazy Day
HSR
Department Stores
image - The Organic World
Department Stores

The Organic World

The Organic World Opens A New Branch In Hsr!
HSR
Bars
image - Tapout Tavern
Bars

Tapout Tavern

Sundowner Party With Interesting Cocktails & Killer Food!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Just Dosa Tiffiny’s
Fast Food Restaurants

Just Dosa Tiffiny’s

Some Killer Dosa & Idlis In Hsr, Head To Just Dosa Tiffiny’s!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Asha Tiffins
Fast Food Restaurants

Asha Tiffins

This Hidden Gem In Hsr Serves Delicious Masala Dosa & Yum Khara Bhath
HSR
Other
image - GlamFlame Studios
Other

GlamFlame Studios

Want To Master Photography Skills? This Production House Is Known For Their Kickass Work And Workshops
HSR
Clothing Stores
image - JusCubs
Clothing Stores

JusCubs

Dress Up Your Tiny Tot From This Adorable Clothing Store In HSR Layout
HSR
Cafes
image - True Bleu
Cafes

True Bleu

True Blue Café: A Must Visit When In HSR Layout
HSR
Sweet Shops
image - Kheteswara Pooja Sweets
Sweet Shops

Kheteswara Pooja Sweets

In The Mood For Jalebis, Dhoklas, Kachori & Samosas?Drop By This Place In HSR
HSR
Cafes
image - Caffe Pascucci
Cafes

Caffe Pascucci

Drop By This Cute Little Place For Some Amazing Quick Bites & Coffee
HSR
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
HSR?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE