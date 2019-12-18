Explore
HSR
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in HSR
Atrangi
This Outlet Serves Amazing Sheesha With Yum Vegetarian Food!
HSR
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Swaa Clay Studio
Pottery Handbuilding classes for Kids
HSR
Other
Other
Vikash's Residence
Enjoy The Christmas Season At An Italian Food Tasting
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soi Siam
Get 20% OFF On Your Authentic Thai Meal At Soi Siam.Find Out How!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Shahi Food Express
Wanna Try Potato Twisters? Head To Shahi Food Express In Hsr!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sitaphal
Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Agra Style Chaats & Sweets!
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kebarbiq Restaurant
The Signature Barbecues At This Outlet Are A Must-Try For Meat Lovers
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Samaikya
This Andhra Restaurant Doing It Right, Drop By Samaikya!
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Basil Bistro
This Outlet In Hsr Offers Killer Food With Yum Shakes!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bathinda Junction
Visit This Outlet For Some Scrumptious Punjabi Cuisine
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Red Box
Red Box Will Get Your Lunch Sorted On A Lazy Day
HSR
Department Stores
Department Stores
The Organic World
The Organic World Opens A New Branch In Hsr!
HSR
Bars
Bars
Tapout Tavern
Sundowner Party With Interesting Cocktails & Killer Food!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Just Dosa Tiffiny’s
Some Killer Dosa & Idlis In Hsr, Head To Just Dosa Tiffiny’s!
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Asha Tiffins
This Hidden Gem In Hsr Serves Delicious Masala Dosa & Yum Khara Bhath
HSR
Other
Other
GlamFlame Studios
Want To Master Photography Skills? This Production House Is Known For Their Kickass Work And Workshops
HSR
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
JusCubs
Dress Up Your Tiny Tot From This Adorable Clothing Store In HSR Layout
HSR
Cafes
Cafes
True Bleu
True Blue Café: A Must Visit When In HSR Layout
HSR
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Kheteswara Pooja Sweets
In The Mood For Jalebis, Dhoklas, Kachori & Samosas?Drop By This Place In HSR
HSR
Cafes
Cafes
Caffe Pascucci
Drop By This Cute Little Place For Some Amazing Quick Bites & Coffee
HSR
