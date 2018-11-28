Soon-To-Be Brides And Bride Squad, You Need To Put This Swish HSR Boutique On Speed Dial For D-Day

Whether you are looking to go all out on your wedding outfit or want to fit the entire bride squad, RK Couture in HSR is your one-stop boutique. The boutique only does custom order when it comes to anything wedding while there's an entire collection of pret wear that can be brought at the store for anyone's who got last minute wedding to attend or don't have the time to get a lehenga stitched from scratch. Be it the off-the-rack wear or custom order, the boutique is all about one-of-a-kind work. Not two designs are the same and the owner and designer Ramya Katta firmly believing in personal customisations are what really matters when it comes to anything bridal. Plus, she's all about contemporary designs with traditional ethos.

Bring in your design or let Ramya work her magic when it comes to putting your idea on to paper and then on to the material. Since everything is handcrafted and hand embroidered, rest assured that the attention to detail will be top notch. The designs draw a lot of inspirations from temples and Mandala works, but like we said, she can put your idea onto a lehenga, heavy embroidered blouses, and Kanchivaram sarees. Her off-the-rack collection includes long dresses, capes, palazzos, crop tops, skirts, and cocktail sarees.

