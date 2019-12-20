Load Up On Five Different Flavours Of Pani Puri At This Mithai Shop In HSR Layout

Shubh Sweets, in HSR Layout, is a crowd pleaser thanks to its pani puri kiosk that dishes out five different flavours. The chilly, pudina, and sweet versions especially win votes.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Pani, Pani Re
Right opposite the PWD Quarters, Shubh Sweets, you can tell, is the neighbourhood’s go-to snack joint. But the largest crowd always is at the pani puri stall that stands in the compound outside the main shop. We highly recommend that you join these crowds. All you need is a token from the main counter, inside the shop, and then you queue up.
What sets them apart from the crowd is the five different flavours of pani on offer. You’ll see big steel pots filled with each kind — chilli, pudina {mint}, saunf {fennel}, jeera {cumin}, and sweet. The truth is that these are all flavours that work well with pani puri on any day and most of them are even present in the classic version. It’s just that Shubh Sweets has dialled up the volume of each flavour across the different matkhas. And boy, have they hit the nail on the head! We loved they add little balls of boondhi to the pani so that you get extra crunch and from the line-up of flavours we loved the chilly, mint, and sweet versions.
We even noticed patrons mixing and matching flavours. But make sure you head there when it’s less crowded otherwise the poor server can barely keep with all the permutations and combinations being thrown at him.
What Else?
Inside, there’s a full-blown chaat counter where you can order up everything from Aloo Tikki Chaat to Bread Paneer Pakoda, and kachoris. They even offer a range of value for money thalis in case you are looking for a filling bite. We also recommend a trip to the love jalebi counter where you can pair the piping hot sweets with the cold, yumminess of rabdi.
