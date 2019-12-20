Mahadevpura

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mahadevpura

Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Sattvam

Head Out To Sattvam Whitefield To Relish Sattvic Cuisine
Mahadevpura
Cafes
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Blue Tokai Coffee : From A Chatter Box To A Book Lover There Is Something For Everyone
Mahadevpura
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Fruitday

Milestone Or Apology, Gift An Edible Bouquet That's Made From Fruit, Chocolate And Sprinkles
Mahadevpura
Breweries
Breweries

Biere Kraft

Astro Nachos To Solar System: There’s A New Out-Of-This-World Brewery In Marathahalli
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Shizusan Shophouse & Bar

Hattori Hanzo, Okonomiyaki And Asian Shophouse Vibes At This Whitefield Restaurant
Mahadevpura
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies

Le Creuset

Casseroles To Serve Ware : Check Out This French Crockery Brand At Phoenix MarketCity
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Flechazo

Pani Puri Shots, DIY Pizza & Unlimited Foos At This Buffet Restaurant In Marathahalli
Mahadevpura
Breweries
Breweries

Brew & Barbeque - A Microbrewery Pub

Drop By For The Unique LIIT's, Cocktails & Kick-Ass Desserts At This Brewpub
Mahadevpura
Bars
Bars

The Irish House

Get Your Dose Of Craic, Whiskey, Leprechaun Luck At The Irish House
Mahadevpura
Cafes
Cafes

Golden Brownies

This Outlet In Whitefield Is All About Some Amazing Varieties Of Brownies!
Mahadevapura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Pearl Gourmet Food

Looking For A Place For A Perfect Family Dinner? Fret No More!
Mahadevapura
Food Trucks
Food Trucks

7th Sin Hospitality Services

Line Up For Glocal Treats At 7th Sin, Asia’s First All-Girl Food Truck
Mahadevapura
Accessories
Accessories

DuoVivo

Buy {And Sell} Pre-Loved Luxury Accessories At Great Prices With DuaVivo
Mahadevapura
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Nutty Squirrel

Keep Calm And Cool Down With Ice Cream Sandwiches From Nutty Squirrel
Whitefield
Boutiques
Boutiques

Zynah

By Hand, From The Heart: This Store Sells Elegant Handloom Sarees
Mahadevapura
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Reshma Cane Store

This Cane Store In Mahadevpura Can Hook You Up With Swings, Tables And Customisations
Whitefield
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Toscano

Toscano In VR Bengaluru For Giant Portions, Nice Views, And Great Lamb Chops
Whitefield
Food Stores
Food Stores

Foodhall

#Under999: A Gourmet Guide To Foodhall
Whitefield
Gyms
Gyms

The Tribe Fitness Club

CrossFit, Aqua Zumba And RPM: The Tribe Fitness Arrives In Whitefield
Whitefield
Other
Other

VR Live

Laugh Out Loud With Lolbagh At VR Bengaluru. Book Your Tickets Now!
Krishnarajapura
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

MyGlamm

Glam It Up With Myglamm!
Krishnaraja Puram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Panchavati Gaurav Thali

From Dal Bati To Kadi, The Endless Vegetarian Thali At Panchvati Gaurav Will Make You Really Happy
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes

The Waverly Express

Refuel With A Quick And Healthy Bite In VR Bengaluru At This Express Cafe
Whitefield
Salons
Salons

The Nail Couture

How About Getting A Luxurious Treatment For Your Finger Tips!
Mahadevapura
Hotels
Hotels

The Waverly Hotel & Residences

The Waverly Hotel Is Chic, Convenient And Won't Deplete Your Bank Account
Krishnaraja Puram
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

Kama Ayurveda

Kama Ayurveda Introduces A Baby Soap For Your Little One
Mahadevapura
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces

The Hive

Work, Workout, Play Darts And Have Meetings At The Hive Co-Working Space In VR Bengaluru
Mahadevapura
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

Nykaa

Nykaa Has Officially Launched Its Physical Store In The City And It Houses All Of Their Online Bestsellers
Mahadevapura
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops

Nisha Millets Swimming Academy

Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Whitefield
