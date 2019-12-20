Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Mahadevpura
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mahadevpura
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Handicrafts Stores
Classes & Workshops
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sattvam
Head Out To Sattvam Whitefield To Relish Sattvic Cuisine
Mahadevpura
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Blue Tokai Coffee : From A Chatter Box To A Book Lover There Is Something For Everyone
Mahadevpura
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Fruitday
Milestone Or Apology, Gift An Edible Bouquet That's Made From Fruit, Chocolate And Sprinkles
Mahadevpura
Breweries
Breweries
Biere Kraft
Astro Nachos To Solar System: There’s A New Out-Of-This-World Brewery In Marathahalli
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shizusan Shophouse & Bar
Hattori Hanzo, Okonomiyaki And Asian Shophouse Vibes At This Whitefield Restaurant
Mahadevpura
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
Le Creuset
Casseroles To Serve Ware : Check Out This French Crockery Brand At Phoenix MarketCity
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Flechazo
Pani Puri Shots, DIY Pizza & Unlimited Foos At This Buffet Restaurant In Marathahalli
Mahadevpura
Breweries
Breweries
Brew & Barbeque - A Microbrewery Pub
Drop By For The Unique LIIT's, Cocktails & Kick-Ass Desserts At This Brewpub
Mahadevpura
Bars
Bars
The Irish House
Get Your Dose Of Craic, Whiskey, Leprechaun Luck At The Irish House
Mahadevpura
Cafes
Cafes
Golden Brownies
This Outlet In Whitefield Is All About Some Amazing Varieties Of Brownies!
Mahadevapura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Pearl Gourmet Food
Looking For A Place For A Perfect Family Dinner? Fret No More!
Mahadevapura
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
7th Sin Hospitality Services
Line Up For Glocal Treats At 7th Sin, Asia’s First All-Girl Food Truck
Mahadevapura
Accessories
Accessories
DuoVivo
Buy {And Sell} Pre-Loved Luxury Accessories At Great Prices With DuaVivo
Mahadevapura
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Nutty Squirrel
Keep Calm And Cool Down With Ice Cream Sandwiches From Nutty Squirrel
Whitefield
Boutiques
Boutiques
Zynah
By Hand, From The Heart: This Store Sells Elegant Handloom Sarees
Mahadevapura
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Reshma Cane Store
This Cane Store In Mahadevpura Can Hook You Up With Swings, Tables And Customisations
Whitefield
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Toscano
Toscano In VR Bengaluru For Giant Portions, Nice Views, And Great Lamb Chops
Whitefield
Food Stores
Food Stores
Foodhall
#Under999: A Gourmet Guide To Foodhall
Whitefield
Gyms
Gyms
The Tribe Fitness Club
CrossFit, Aqua Zumba And RPM: The Tribe Fitness Arrives In Whitefield
Whitefield
Other
Other
VR Live
Laugh Out Loud With Lolbagh At VR Bengaluru. Book Your Tickets Now!
Krishnarajapura
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
MyGlamm
Glam It Up With Myglamm!
Krishnaraja Puram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Panchavati Gaurav Thali
From Dal Bati To Kadi, The Endless Vegetarian Thali At Panchvati Gaurav Will Make You Really Happy
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
The Waverly Express
Refuel With A Quick And Healthy Bite In VR Bengaluru At This Express Cafe
Whitefield
Salons
Salons
The Nail Couture
How About Getting A Luxurious Treatment For Your Finger Tips!
Mahadevapura
Hotels
Hotels
The Waverly Hotel & Residences
The Waverly Hotel Is Chic, Convenient And Won't Deplete Your Bank Account
Krishnaraja Puram
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Kama Ayurveda
Kama Ayurveda Introduces A Baby Soap For Your Little One
Mahadevapura
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
The Hive
Work, Workout, Play Darts And Have Meetings At The Hive Co-Working Space In VR Bengaluru
Mahadevapura
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Nykaa
Nykaa Has Officially Launched Its Physical Store In The City And It Houses All Of Their Online Bestsellers
Mahadevapura
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Whitefield
Have a great recommendation for
Mahadevpura?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE