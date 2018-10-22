A tiny, little lit up nook on BVK Iyengar Road, Max Lights, lines up cool rope lights, geometrical lamps and filament bulb chandeliers for a steal.
Rope Lights & Filament Bulb Chandeliers: This Tiny Shop Stocks Lights Starting At Just INR 350
BVK Iyengar Road is packed with a gazillion light shops. But if you have a small space and you can’t fit in huge sparkly chandeliers and fixtures, most shops here can be a tad overwhelming. Which is why, we are pointing you in the direction of Max Lights.
A new, basement-level shop, Max Lights concentrates on compact yet funky fixtures that can light up a bachelor or a bachelorette pad in a jiffy. We loved their single rope bulbs that sat alongside their metal lamps that are shaped like pyramids or or a bulb that’s fitted in a miniature cycle. You could also pick up hexagonal cube lights and filament bulb chandeliers that looks like wheels.
Max Lights is not the place for ornate chandeliers, or floor lamps or any large fixtures actually. Small and compact is what they specialise in.
As is the rule in most shops here, the more pieces you buy, the better your discount!
