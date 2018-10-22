Rope Lights & Filament Bulb Chandeliers: This Tiny Shop Stocks Lights Starting At Just INR 350

BVK Iyengar Road is packed with a gazillion light shops. But if you have a small space and you can’t fit in huge sparkly chandeliers and fixtures, most shops here can be a tad overwhelming. Which is why, we are pointing you in the direction of Max Lights.

A new, basement-level shop, Max Lights concentrates on compact yet funky fixtures that can light up a bachelor or a bachelorette pad in a jiffy. We loved their single rope bulbs that sat alongside their metal lamps that are shaped like pyramids or or a bulb that’s fitted in a miniature cycle. You could also pick up hexagonal cube lights and filament bulb chandeliers that looks like wheels.

