Neysa In Mumbai Cannot Be Missed At All

As south part of Namma Bengaluru, Neysa is located in the heart of Jayanagar. Pure Vegetarian hotel with relaxing sitting arrangement and serving good food. This Indian restaurant served both South and North Indian cuisines. Soup:- Kalimirch palak sorba - Refreshing palak soup which is strong in taste. Salad:- Santara Lettuce Delight - Orange salad which was healthy. Starters:- Hadippa Paneer Tikka - Paneer Tikka served with Chutney Veg Ball Manchurian - Manchurian veg balls Main Course:- Song of Butterfly - superb and must try a dish of this place Paneer Tikka Lababdar - paneer dipped in Indian Bread:- Pyaz Mirch ki Roti - great cooked roti in Tandoor Amritsari Kulcha - decent kulchas Dal Makhani - Overnight cooked Dal Makhani which was quite good in taste. Rice:- Sabz Tehri - Veg Biryani served with Raita Curd Rice - Typical south Indian curd rice Desserts: Delicious Indian dessert Rasmalai