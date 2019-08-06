Drive Out To This Beautiful Dance Village at Nrityagram

Tucked away from the city in Hesaraghatta is this beautiful dance village called Nrityagram. Known for its famous dance school, it's a very serene place consisting of beautiful earth architecture elements. The typical mud houses, stone arches and mud sculptures, it's such a beautiful place to see and be in. The only thing to remember is not to click pictures here and also to maintain the decorum of the place. The dance school atmosphere is very peaceful and I feel every other visitor should do justice to that. Interested people could enrol for their dance classes. P.S. This sculpture picture can be clicked.