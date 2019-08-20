Look At The Stars, Look How They Shine For You At Nehru Planetarium

The city’s good old Nehru Planetarium is an enchanting space for stargazing and learning all about the solar system. Located near Rajbhavan Road, the Planetarium fits in perfectly with a day out in the High Grounds area. We love the giant dome that is the Planetarium building – quite the perfect location for an afternoon spent exploring the universe. Most days, you’ll find groups of excited school children learning about the vast universe and space. You can also take your kids to the Planetarium for a day out trip. If you’re lucky to visit on a quieter weekday, you’re in for a treat. You get to watch the night sky, get up close with the sun, and catch the immersive projections of the solar system at large.

On weekdays, they play two shows: Our Solar System, a 45-minute in-house production that introduces you to the night sky from Bangalore’s perspective and Stars, a documentary-style scientific introduction to the constellations and motion of celestial bodies. The shows are in English and Kannada (English show for Solar System is at 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM for Kannada and English show for Stars is at 4:30 PM and in Kannada at 3:30 PM). Tickets cost for adults are priced at INR 50 and for kids at INR 30. On weekends, watch Dawn Of The Space Age that talks about the outer space and man’s quest to explore it (English show at 10:30 AM and Kannada show at 11:30 AM).