From Skinny To Buff, This Guy Transformed His Body And Is Now A Physique Pro-Athlete

At the age of 20, Ralston D’Souza found himself to be a lean and skinny guy just like so many others. Due to the influence of a friend he began going to the gym and discovered a passion. As he felt and saw his body change according to the way he wanted it to, he also fell in love… with his body, of course! Then, with some research on bulking up and eating healthy, he began to get into this full-time and ditched his prior aspirations of being an accountant. And soon, he had a body worthy enough of being a Competitive Physique Athlete!