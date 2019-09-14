Lehengas That Aren’t Mehenga: Head To This Store For Budget Festive Wear Shopping!

There’s no chance you could’ve missed the massive Koskii store at Commercial Street. Even when seen from the outside, their collection is stunning - you just know you’ll look like a Yashraj bride when you wear one of these beauties! The moment you enter the store is when all semblance of sanity disappears. With three floors of lehengas, sarees, salwaar suits, blouses and skirts (some of them at steal deal prices too), it’s hard not to empty your wallet!

We love the intricacy of their needlework - whether it’s zari, stonework, pearl work, mirror work, sequins or thread work, rest assured that it’s all beautifully done and the details are next to perfect. Lehengas start from upwards of INR 4,000 so they’re pretty reasonable, too. For cholis and crop tops, prices start from INR 1,500 upwards.

Just in case you’re finding it difficult to get the exact fit, head to the third floor, where they have a tailoring unit. Not only will they customise the outfit according to your size, but they will also be able to add a design here and there (if it’s not something too extravagant). You usually get your tailored outfit back in about 4-5 days, but it depends on the amount of customisation you ask for.