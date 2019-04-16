These 5 Surf Schools In Karnataka Will Teach You How To Catch A Wave

There is something incredible about the first time you manage to get on your feet and ride a moving surfboard on the ocean water -- even if that "wave" is more like a ripple, less than two feet high. You'll probably be awkward and unsteady but in that moment you will realise what makes the sport so fun and captivating for people around the world! If this is already giving you the feels and you want to try it out, check out this list of surf clubs along the coast of Karnataka that will teach you to be the ultimate surf pro!

