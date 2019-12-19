Dress Up Your Home With Rugs And Carpets From This Store

Revamping your house or moving into a new one? Head to T-Yarn in Jeevan Bhima Nagar and hoard on carpets and rugs for your space. This store stocks up on a variety of carpets ranging from silk, woollen, hand-woven, handmade, Persian and artificial grass carpets. Whether you are looking for a carpet for your living room, bedroom or even bathroom, you can find them at T-Yarn. We are talking about those furry, soft carpets made out of silk yarns in pinks, blues, browns and creams among others. Be it the ones with geometric prints or gradient silk carpets, you can find them all under one roof.

If you are looking for more traditional carpets, T-Yarn has got you covered. Find the Persian carpets with traditional motifs in brick red, brown and cream that you could use it for your living room or the small ones for your bedroom at this store. Shop for handwoven cotton carpets in black, blue and even pastel shades perfect for your kitchen. They even stock up on lovely woollen carpets with Indian motifs and western accents for your bedroom in blues, reds, greens and browns among others. The memory foam mats are a great pick and the synthetic silk yarn carpets here start at INR 400.