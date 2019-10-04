Take A Culinary Trip To The Middle East & Mediterranean Regions!

A true Hidden gem which lives up to its name. Bonum Cibum- literally means 'good food' in Latin. The experience begins as soon as you walk inside the door. The ambience is really cool and gives you Santorini vibes. With white walls to nice cool colours of the doors and the furniture, this place is really aesthetic and definitely will up your Instagram game. The menu includes cuisines from the Mediterranean belt, Turkey and Arab countries, and this is the best place to experience some amazing Lebanese and Mediterranean food. And if you're looking for comfort food which is also healthy, then this is the place to be. This is apparently one of the very few places in town serving authentic Turkish and Egyptian cuisine. The desserts too are very Authentic with options like Umm Ali, Kunafah and Baklava, these people are acing everything! They have a plethora of meat options along with some amazing vegetarian dishes. My personal favourite is the Mezze Platter, it's like a short trip through the Lebanese cuisine through various dips served with three different styles of pita bread. Talking about the service, the Host is really welcoming and ensures a very smooth and prompt service. The management takes utmost care about the quality of food being served as they care about the health of the patrons. Hence all the ingredients are freshly sourced on the same day or they're imported to maintain the authenticity and everything is homemade!