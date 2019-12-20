Head On Over To This Adorable Bakery On Church Street That Makes Tea Time Cakes!

If you’re looking for a fun and wholesome family experience, we’ve found just the place for you! Tea Cake Company is a new bakery that has opened up on beloved Church Street. Located right next to Blow, this small pastry shop is located on the first floor so keep an eye out for their signboard.

Started by two boys from the city -- Abhinav and Safwan, they started the brand with the thought of recreating your grandmother’s recipes. So the next time you’re feeling homesick, be sure to head here. Their signature flavours are banana walnut, lemon, pear and marble cake. We’ve tried them all and absolutely love them (be sure to try these with a cup of tea). If you want something interesting, they have additional flavours like rich chocolate, chunky chocolate and even dry fruit cake!

If you have a birthday party coming up, the folks here will even recreate your favourite flavour in the shape of a cake (but bear in mind that it comes with no icing). Variations of the signature flavours, if they like your customisations they might just make it a permanent addition to the menu. They aren’t serving beverages yet but they plan to serve teas (ginger and masala, our favourites!). With costs starting at INR 200 for a 450-gram loaf, this place will be bustling soon, so head on over to try some of their delicious cakes!