All The Tea Lovers, Head Out To This Place To Discover More About Tea

If you love experimenting with tea or you are a basic kadak chai lover then tea villa is the place for you. They have a separate menu for tea. From homely ginger tea to rich, floral whites, you can find any type of tea here. The food options are good and can be paired up with the brew you select. If you are going with your kids, they won't be disappointed, as this place also has a good selection of ice teas and desserts. Plus the decor is beautiful and comfortable.