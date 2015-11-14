A real-life version of Old MacDonald Had A Farm, The Martin Farm {two acres of it!} is great for families with kids. Pigs, cows, ducks, horses and an adorable dog will keep you and the little ones company.
Cute Animals And Lung Space Make The Martin Farm An Ideal Family Spot
Shortcut
Animal farm
Owned by Marie and Ossie Martin, this really is a great place to spend the day with kids. And in an age ruled by PlayStation and iPads, it’s a welcome for parents who want their children to get a bit of a grounded outing. While there, the tykes can play around with the animals, and even feed some of them. Others can be petted though you’ll need to be aware of the kids at all times. We love that the animals are not caged in, so children will experience them in a natural habitat. Apart from usual farmyard animals, look out for guinea pigs, emu and even bantams turn play mates here. Or get them closer to the earth {literally} by helping with tilling, gardening and watering the plants. After all it is a full-fledged working farm. Perhaps even a gander at milking the cows. Make sure to also meet the two new kids on the block {of the goat variety} – Nibbles and Socks.
Play time
When they’re finished chasing chickens and patting bunnies, then head over to the basketball court for a game of hoops. Those too young for that can set off to the kiddie area which is equipped with swings, see-saws, a jungle gym and a slide for amusement. Make sure you take a picnic though as they do not have a restaurant. Water and washrooms are available, though bear in mind that this is not exactly a resort. Do keep your eyes peeled for summer camps and even Teddy Bear-themed picnics!
So we’re thinking…
A fantastic place for kids to get a glimpse of how life outdoors is, we’d be happy to go here to get away from the humdrum of city life even without the kids!
Where: 33 Carmelaram Post, Sarjapur Road, Chikkabelandur
When: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-6pm. Feeding of animals happens at 11am and 4.30pm.
Contact: +91 9845779666 (between 9am and 5pm)
Price: INR 150 per person
Check out their blog here.
Find them on Facebook here.
Comments (0)