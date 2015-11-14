Cute Animals And Lung Space Make The Martin Farm An Ideal Family Spot

A fantastic place for kids to get a glimpse of how life outdoors is, we’d be happy to go here to get away from the humdrum of city life even without the kids!

Where: 33 Carmelaram Post, Sarjapur Road, Chikkabelandur

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-6pm. Feeding of animals happens at 11am and 4.30pm.

Contact: +91 9845779666 (between 9am and 5pm)

Price: INR 150 per person

Check out their blog here.

Find them on Facebook here.