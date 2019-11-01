Always thought the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB) was a boring place to spend those extra hours during layovers or delayed flights? Not any more, folks. Whether you’re flying in or out of town (or find yourself in an unfavourable situation like Viktor Navorski aka Tom Hanks in The Terminal), there’s enough to check out right in the airport. Have a relaxing spa session, sip on some wine or even do a spot of shopping while you lounge about.
Your Little Black Book For Eating, Shopping And Chilling At KIAB
Eat
For a slice of Italy, check out La Alta Vita. They have pizzas, healthy salads and pastas to load up on. Breakfasts here are great if you want to avoid the Indian versions. At Tempenada, you can get light mezze platters, Greek salads and meaty wraps. If you want to tuck in to some crispy vadas, soft idlis and ghee-laden masala dosas before you catch that flight, make way to the Maiyas outlet outside. Or else head to Cafe Noir and pair their quiches or sandwiches with their cappuccino and you’ve got yourself a nice meal before heading off to catch that flight. For some more South Indian food, Malgudi Tiffin Centre will work, with the added bonus of meat options. The Fish Curry with Iddiappam (stringhoppers) is the bomb!
Drink
Named because it’s located just where the grand Airbus 380 is expected to park when operations begin, hit up Bar 380 for bourbon, brandy, whiskey and any drink you fancy. If you're looking only for a quick shot of caffeine, head to Hatti Kaapi. This kiosk, outside the departure lounge, gets it right. More the tea person? Not to worry, pouring out authentic chai from copper vessels, the mildly spiced tea at Chai Point will ensure you’re a happy camper.
Shoopers Shop
For good quality leather merch – wallets and handbags to belts and shoes, Hidesign spruce you up in no time. If you're looking for gifts or even souvenirs, go to the Lotus Store and pick up Mysore sandalwood, Kondapalli Toys from Andhra Pradesh, Tanjore Paintings from Tamil Nadu or Ayurveda products from Kerala, and you’re sorted. Just want to browse the shelves and racks when you’re just waiting about? Check out Shopper's Stop or explore their sister store Arcelia for fragrance, beauty and cosmetics.
Unwind
For the literary flier or the spa lover, the KIAL isn’t only about snaking queues and troublesome baggage tags, it’s great for unwinding too! Whether it’s a layover or just a delayed flight that’s keeping you at the airport, kick back at the Plaza Premium Lounge. Go for their spa and massage services if you’re looking for some pampering. Just got off a flight and badly in need of some rest before you head out? Head to O2 Spa for one of their relaxing massages. Got a couple of hours to kill before your flight? Hop over to Crossword (at Domestic Departures) to pick up a book or a magazine to bury your nose in while you wait. Or perhaps some music CDs to hum along to and while away the time?
