Your Little Black Book For Eating, Shopping And Chilling At KIAB

For the literary flier or the spa lover, the KIAL isn’t only about snaking queues and troublesome baggage tags, it’s great for unwinding too! Whether it’s a layover or just a delayed flight that’s keeping you at the airport, kick back at the Plaza Premium Lounge. Go for their spa and massage services if you’re looking for some pampering. Just got off a flight and badly in need of some rest before you head out? Head to O2 Spa for one of their relaxing massages. Got a couple of hours to kill before your flight? Hop over to Crossword (at Domestic Departures) to pick up a book or a magazine to bury your nose in while you wait. Or perhaps some music CDs to hum along to and while away the time?

