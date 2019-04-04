Safaris, Picturesque Drives, Hikes, And Picnics: Here's What You Can Do In Bandipur

Built by Sir.M.Viswesvarayya, the relatively small dam is a picturesque location around an hour and a half away from Mysore, and an hour from Bandipur National Park. Walk along the bridge, and come monsoon, enjoy the gushing water from the sluice gates. Otherwise, just enjoy the water body and set up a picnic on the way back to Bangalore or Mysore. We’ll have you know that August is a great time to visit, as the reservoir is pretty full, and the constant grey clouds make a dramatic view over the dam.

