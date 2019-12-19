If You're An Entrepreneur Visiting Bangalore, Stay At This Hostel For Startups In Koramangala

While their Indiranagar branch is more suited for backpackers and tourists, Construkt’s (now Tribe Theory) latest venture in Koramangala is a hub for startups and entrepreneurs. With the intent of starting a space to cater to the business class, Tribe Theory opened a hostel right in the heart of buzzing Koramangala. With three dormitories (one exclusively for women and two being mixed dorms), they also have a community space for folks to get together (so if you were worried about checking out all those breweries yourself, make some friends in the common area). The good folks at Tribe Theory are also using it as a community space that can be booked for events by regulars like you and me, especially if it engages in startup talk.

The one element that helps Tribe Theory stand out is that they have a dedicated co-working space which is open 24*7 (with really good Wifi too!). This can be used by people staying at the hostel or for presentations and conferences (for which they have a projector). In case you were wondering where you could have your meetings, we highly suggest staying at the hostel and using their workspaces to work and spend your money wisely. We also love that the hostel costs 10$ for a bed (INR 650) and is very close to a variety of restaurants and watering holes..so in case your meetings go downhill (or you need to celebrate making a great deal), you know what to do! *hiccup*