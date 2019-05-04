DIY Your Outfit With Lace And Buttons From This Store On Commercial Street

Vinayaka Lace House on Narayana Pillai Road (just off of Commercial Street) is an iconic spot that women have been visiting since we can remember. Ask your Mums and Grandmums! Selling cute buttons, lace and borders, this is a tiny shop that you might miss unless you keep an eye out for it. If you want to amp up your saree or outfit from a basic simple one to make it glamorous, this is your one stop shop.

You’ll be spoilt for choice here with a variety of options including delicate embroidery work, beads and motifs. Choose from simple borders or netted ones with sequin work. Buy it in bulk in metres and get crazy discounts. Their tassels are adorable as well. If you’re interested in designing stuff, check out their threads, beads and needles as well. The store also has a collection of bells, wool and other DIY necessities. With prices starting at INR 30, we’re confident this is going to become one of your favourite haunts.