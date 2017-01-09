For those who want to indulge there’s slightly more extravagant dwellings in the form of Sky, Romantico and Emperador villas that come with outdoor rain showers, balcony Jacuzzis and two bedrooms. We were also very impressed by their offering of a few villas suited to differently-abled folks. That’s some real hospitality!

When you’ve had enough of taking in the lovely vista {well, you can’t really have enough} then the rest of the space is enough to lure you. That cocktails and snacks {tapas from the Spanish bar, no less} come to you at the poolside {of an infinity pool} is an added advantage we love. For some serious downtime, the Ayurvedic Spa Centre is equipped with traditional massage rooms. Pick from the signature Kerala massage or indulge in oil baths and body scrubs or even a simple foot and back massage. Just perfect!