Paint a picture with the Banasura Sagar Dam, the hills in the background, plush villas peeking out of the foliage and an infinity pool in there too. That picture is exactly what Wayanad Silverwoods is.
Serene, Swanky And Right On The Waterfront, Wayanad Silverwoods Is An Ideal Getaway
Down By The Water
Smack on the banks of the picturesque Banasura Sagar Dam, this luxury resort in Wayanad has been beckoning for a while now. So, for a quick escape from the city, it seems the right place to head off to — what with only villas on offer! Earthy and simple on the outside, each of the villas are painted in camouflage green and white. Dotting the vast estate that overlooks the hills and the dam, each of the villas has a sit out with the tranquil views, and inside, made to look like a Kerala home, wood, antique-esque furniture and stone bathrooms are what you get.
Indulge A Bit
For those who want to indulge there’s slightly more extravagant dwellings in the form of Sky, Romantico and Emperador villas that come with outdoor rain showers, balcony Jacuzzis and two bedrooms. We were also very impressed by their offering of a few villas suited to differently-abled folks. That’s some real hospitality!
When you’ve had enough of taking in the lovely vista {well, you can’t really have enough} then the rest of the space is enough to lure you. That cocktails and snacks {tapas from the Spanish bar, no less} come to you at the poolside {of an infinity pool} is an added advantage we love. For some serious downtime, the Ayurvedic Spa Centre is equipped with traditional massage rooms. Pick from the signature Kerala massage or indulge in oil baths and body scrubs or even a simple foot and back massage. Just perfect!
Eat, Play, Love
A multi-cuisine restaurant takes care of main meals with Indian food being the best choice from an offering of Continental, Chinese and desi. There’s even an in-house bakery for fresh breads and bakes. When you’re all filled up, sign up for a trek that’ll also make sure you spot some interesting birds. We even hopped into a coracle in the reservoir for a quick boat ride before a one-of-a-kind bullock cart ride through the nearby village!
