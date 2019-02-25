Six Styles Of Western Dances You Can Learn In Bangalore

Contemporary dance is a concert dance that uses compositional philosophy, rather than choreography. It uses dance techniques and methods found in ballet, modern dance and very generously draws from other philosophies of movement that are outside the domain of classical dance technique. The term ‘contemporary dance’ is sometimes used to describe dance that is not classical. Contemporary dance is taught at very select places in Bangalore mostly on weekends, more prominently at Nritarutya and Attakkalari.

