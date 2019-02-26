Planning A Trip To McLeodganj? Get The Perfect Mountain Meals At These 7 Places

With people milling about with their laptops or couples canoodling on sofas, the Green Hotel is exactly what it sounds like. A huge garden at the back of the restaurant has everything from ferns to fuchsias, and a view to die for. The back of the homey place opens out on to the hills, and a view of the valley from a height.

This is a fab joint for vegetarians, vegans and people who are lactose intolerant. Plus, they have shelves full of books to trade from. Boy, are we tempted to go back!