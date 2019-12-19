4S Keeps us Coming Back for Cheap Booze & Chinese Snacks

Image courtesy: Lalit Kumar

When it comes to the food, we say stick to the typical Indian Chinese and you’ll be happy. Our favourites include the Chilli Chicken, Golden Fried Baby Corn and Lamb Hoisin. They do not have a dessert menu so if you’re craving sweet treats, we suggest taking a walk to Whipped after your drinking sesh.

The ambience might throw you off if you peep inside, but rest assured the crowd isn’t bad and you’ll bump into students and families alike, bonding over some good ol’ beer.

Where: A 26, Defence Colony Market

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar

Contact: 011 41664314, 011 41664316

Price: INR 700 for two {approx.}

Timings: 11.30am – 11.30pm