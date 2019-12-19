You can’t miss 4S in Defence Colony: The dingy entrance, and the happy, moustached doorman make way to a place buzzing with excitement and people of all ages catching up over drinks and Chinjabi yummies.
4S Keeps us Coming Back for Cheap Booze & Chinese Snacks
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Happy hours, all day long {almost}
Yes, we’re clapping our hands. With 1+1 on all domestic and IMFL till 11.30pm, 4S leaves little scope for us to complain about monies. You’re always safe with a pint of beer, but we’d recommend going a little out of your comfort zone and try the cocktails. They are nowhere near being the best-made in the city, but they’re super high on the alcohol level. Their Bloody Mary is a favourite with us- extremely spicy and potent, it does its work. Their gin-based cocktails are very lemony and again, potent. The LIIT, on the other hand, is a diluted affair and can be steered clear of.
Getting cosy with chilli
Image courtesy: Lalit Kumar
When it comes to the food, we say stick to the typical Indian Chinese and you’ll be happy. Our favourites include the Chilli Chicken, Golden Fried Baby Corn and Lamb Hoisin. They do not have a dessert menu so if you’re craving sweet treats, we suggest taking a walk to Whipped after your drinking sesh.
The ambience might throw you off if you peep inside, but rest assured the crowd isn’t bad and you’ll bump into students and families alike, bonding over some good ol’ beer.
Where: A 26, Defence Colony Market
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar
Contact: 011 41664314, 011 41664316
Price: INR 700 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11.30am – 11.30pm
