5 Influencer-Approved Bags You'll Spot Everywhere

The fashion corner of Instagram can often feel like a chaotic space of trends being thrown at you from every which way. On one hand, that can serve as great inspiration when cultivating your own unique sense of style. On the other, it makes it difficult to nail down what purchases feel worth investing in for the season. But ever so often, a deeper look at our feeds shows that there are a few trends almost every influencer is embracing, an indication that these pieces might have some staying power.

