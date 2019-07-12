Semi Casual, Work Wear? We've Got A Bunch Of Options

Working in a office that retails great (local) brands is a lot like scouring through IG, but IRL! It's so much fun to see our colleagues rock nifty pieces week after week. And while the urge (read: need) to snooze the alarm every 5 minutes makes outfits an afterthought, we firmly believe in making staple clothing a tad more fun.

My favourite part? Instead of silently liking a million pictures, we get to give a million genuine compliments, face-to-face! So, I took it upon myself to publicly rave about some of the coolest looks our team wore to work this week. Think uninhibited prints, vibrant colours, and out of the box styles.