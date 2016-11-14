4 Road Trips For The Exploring Food Lover

One of the most popular spots, Sukhdev attracts customers from the city on an almost daily basis. The 54 year old dhaba serves a range of Indian, Chinese, Continental and South Indian fare. Their specialty? Paranthas. Available with fillings like gobhi, pyaaz and of course the much-loved aloo, these make for the perfect breakfast on a weekend morning.

Their Amritsari Kulcha is worth a taste, too. Wash it down with their rich but refreshing badam milk.

Where: G.T. Road, Murthal, NH1

Driving Time: 1.5 hours {approx.}