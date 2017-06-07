9 Indian Designers Redefining Indian Textiles And Handlooms

Retailing stunning separates, Amrich makes a conscious effort to support India’s crafts and craftsmen. They work with traditional craft clusters from around the country, including Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Kutch, incorporating techniques like natural dyeing and printing, resist-dyeing and embroideries.

Amrich, as a brand, uses the intricacies of tie-dye techniques and the vibrant strokes of ikat, with the richness of jamdani and hand embroidery.