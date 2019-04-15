Get Handcrafted Zari Work Earrings, Boho Crochet Tops & Flats At Artistree

If you're someone who appreciates handicrafts, then you're bound to fall in love with Artistree's jewellery. They've got beautiful, intricately woven designs and patterns for their earrings, and that too, ones that can be worn at any occasion; from engagement parties to formal work dinners.

They do Zari crochet work with pretty stones on traditional hook earrings, as well as on dangling hoops with the same handicraft work, but with multiple smaller stones. Bangles, rings, and bracelets are some of the other things they offer when it comes to jewellery.

Artistree also has a super boho collection of crochet-work footwear (in endless colours). They also do crocheted and woolen apparel. Occasionally, endearing pieces like crochet crop tops pop up on their shop, but it's their jewellery that we love the most.

Also, if you've always thought of yourself as a bit of an art connoissuer and perhaps, want to start collecting some art, then you'll love to know that Artistree sells beautiful artwork too on their website (of local as well as international artists).