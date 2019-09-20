Denims To Saris: Here's Why Laxmi Nagar Market Should Be On Your Radar!

Are you looking for a perfect OOTD for your friend's wedding or maybe, for an upcoming party? Well, even if your answer for this question is 'no,' shopping on a budget is always a big YES for us. Also, what's better than scoring quality apparel at best of the prices? If all of this makes you happy, then plan right away and head to Laxmi Nagar Market. Call up all your CA friends who have been busy taking tuitions around the market and head here for a fun-filled shopping day (FYI, it's closed on Monday).

If you are wondering how to reach this market, Laxmi Nagar Metro Station located on the blue line is the closest and then, you could walk down to the market. So, go, go, go.