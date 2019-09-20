Denims To Saris: Here's Why Laxmi Nagar Market Should Be On Your Radar!

Are you looking for a perfect OOTD for your friend's wedding or maybe, for an upcoming party? Well, even if your answer for this question is 'no,' shopping on a budget is always a big YES for us. Also, what's better than scoring quality apparel at best of the prices? If all of this makes you happy, then plan right away and head to Laxmi Nagar Market. Call up all your CA friends who have been busy taking tuitions around the market and head here for a fun-filled shopping day (FYI, it's closed on Monday).

If you are wondering how to reach this market, Laxmi Nagar Metro Station located on the blue line is the closest and then, you could walk down to the market. So, go, go, go.

Nishtha Determining Fashion

Specialising in tops, jeans, palazzos, and kurtis for women, this place in Laxmi Nagar Market should definitely be on your list when you are visiting the market. We particularly love the collection of kurtis here and the price range starts from INR 350.

H-13/14, Vijay Chowk, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

Public Saree Emporium

Offering a wide range of suits, saris, and lehengas, Public Saree Emporium won't leave you disappointed. You can find minimal pieces as well as heavily-embroidered ones. Just let them know the occasion you are looking for and you'll definitely be sorted. Price range for suits (unstitched) starts at INR 500, stitched ones start at INR 750, saris start at INR 650.

G-75, Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

She's

If you were looking to stock up on flow(y) dresses, gowns, western-wear, She's is the place to be at. Let us tell you that the store also has ethnic-wear but we weren't a big fan of the same. So, we suggest that if you are heading to Laxmi Nagar Market, drop by this place to shop for the best clothes for that upcoming party! Price range for dresses start at INR 700 (sequinned ones), flow(y) gowns start at INR 1,200. 

G-79, Vijay Chowk, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

    Friends Maker

    You might just befriend this place after you shop for loads of stuff from here. Friends Maker has a good range of ethnic-wear ranging from kurtis to suit-sets. Just in case you are looking to shop for sets that you could wear on an everyday basis or for small functions, you now know where to head to. Price range for suit-sets start at INR 999.

    G-80, Vijay Chowk Road, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

    Harjas Collection

    Harjas Collection has a wide range of western-wear ranging from tops, dresses, skirts, denims, to a lot more. The best part is that this place has a lot of options to choose from within categories too (say, they have body-con dresses, slip dresses, denim dresses, in skirts - they have long ones, midi, and also mini). In case  you are confused on how to pair up, the sales people at the store will be happy to assist! The price range for dresses starts at INR 650, while skirts start at INR 400.

    G-81, Vijay Chowk, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

    Durga Clothing

    Offering quality suit-sets, saris at affordable prices, Durga Clothing shouldn't be missed while you are visiting Laxmi Nagar Market. Doesn't matter if you are looking for party-wear or casual-wear, you will find everything here. Oh, let us also tell you, that they even have a good collection of pre-draped saris (awesome, right?). The price range for suit-sets starts at INR 499, while pre-draped saris starts at INR 1,200.

    H-5, Vijay Chowk, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

    Sanskriti Sarees

    Sanskriti Sarees is perfect to drop by when you are looking to stock up on saris and suits. This place also has a great collection of bridal-wear so, if you are a bride-to-be and are on a lookout for a perfect lehenga for your big day, then you'll be sorted here. The price range for bridal lehenga starts at INR 7,999 while for suit-sets starts at INR 800.

    L-5, Vijay Chowk, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

    Bhutani Sons

    Bhutani Sons is one of the biggest stores located in the main market of Laxmi Nagar. You might even call the store as a one stop solution to all your ethnic-wear needs. With ample options available in suit-sets, saris, lehengas, you'll be amazed by the variety that the store has to offer. Just let them know your budget and they will help with the best of the best. Price range for saris starts at INR 900, while lehengas start at INR 4,000.

    F-144/E, Main Bazar, Opp. PNB Bank, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

    Right Choice

    When it comes to western-wear, it will be difficult to not step in Right Choice and also come out empty-handed. If you have a party coming up pretty soon, this place will have a lot of options for you. You can find singlet tops, party-wear dresses, denims, and a lot more. The price range for singlet tops starts at INR 299 while dresses starts at INR 499.

    H-7, Vijay Chowk, Baba Road, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

    Bansals Boutique

    Offering palazzo-sets, kurtas, tunics, and more, Bansals has great options that will fit in your budget. Although, this shop has mostly everything (in ethnic-wear) but, we recommend that you should check out their collection of palazzo-sets because they have printed ones, embroidered ones, they even have some with mirror work (too pretty to miss out) so, you should definitely not miss this shop when you are in Laxmi Nagar Market. The price range for palazzo-sets starts at INR 799. 

    F-144/D/2, Main Market, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

    Novelty Silk Sarees

    As the name suggests, you'll definitely find a good variety of silk saris at this store, however, they even have a great collection of saris in georgette, chiffon, cotton and that too available at affordable rates. The price range for cotton saris starts at INR 599, georgette ones starts at INR 499.

    F-116, Opp. Tip Top, Main Road, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

    Shivani Suit Saree & Lehenga

    Mostly offering a variety that is great for parties, Shivani store has embroidered saris, suit-sets, and even has light lehengas that will be perfect for a small gathering or for your friend's wedding. The price range for saris starts at INR 899, while suit-sets start at INR 599.

    5/2, Block H, Vijay Chowk Road, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

