The MGF Metropolitan mall on MG Road has to be one of the old-but-gold malls in Gurgaon. It is located centrally, is easy to spot as it's right next to the metro station (MG Road). Since it is a G-towner's go-to place for shopping, food, recreational activities and more, here are a list of places you should head to if you're on a shopping spree!
Fabindia To Levi's: Women's Fashion Stores To Hit Up
Shoppers Stop
One of the most visited shopping spots in the mall is Shopper's Stop. The store is panned across two floors and stocks everything from cosmetics to apparel for women, kids and men. The apparel is decently priced and the range starts somewhere around INR 500.
Manyavar
The Manyavar store in MGF is perfect to shop for ethnicwear, festive wear and even wedding wear. You will find both vibrant and pastel kurtis, gowns, lehengas, and saris here. The range starts at INR 2,500 here.
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Global Republic
If you're looking for something casual, but stylish, Global Republic is the store for you. They have tops and leggings, most of which are under INR 1,000. The store also stocks dresses, coats, sweaters and other apparel for men starting at INR 2,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1300
Fabindia
The Fabindia store in MGF mall is like any other. You'll find an aesthetic range of shirts, blouses, skirts and bottoms for women here. The range starts at somewhere around INR 1,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Wills Lifestyle
The Wills Lifestyle is the store to shop from if you're looking for shirts, tops, tunics, trousers, jeans, skirts, sweaters and a lot more! Their collection is semi-formal and you'll find bright, calm tones (of colours) in their range. Their starting price is somewhere around INR 1,000.
Entice
If you're looking for intimate wear or sleepwear, you must head to the Entice store in MGF, Guragaon. They have everything from a set of basic under garments to really enticing lingerie. You will also be able to shop for a range of sleeping gowns and sets for yourself here. The price range starts somewhere around INR 1,000.
aLL
The aLL store is the spot to be at if you're looking for plus sized clothing options. It's extremely inclusive and you'll find all the sizes that you could ever imagine. They have ethnic wear, casuals, jeans and jeggings. Price starts at around INR 1,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 700
Off Label
Kraus
The Kraus store stocks leggings, jeans and lowers for women, perfect for casual and semi-formal looks. They have a lot of variety so you'll find a range of colors, sizes, and styles (like high waist and low rise, etc.). The range starts somewhere around INR 1,200.
Levi's
If you're looking for good quality denim that will last you a lifetime, Levi's is where you should head. They also have an awesome winter collection, so apart from jeans, you can also get jackets, sweaters, and hoodies from here too. The range starts at somewhere around INR 2,000.
Cottons
If you want to buy kurtis, tunics or tops in pastel shades and with indie prints, check out Cottons in MGF. They have a unique collection of apparel for women that you won't find anywhere else in the mall. The price range of their products starts at around INR 500.
Go Colours
- Upwards: ₹ 500
United Colors Of Benetton
The UCB store in MGF is perfect if you're looking for some comfy, solid tees, polos, jackets, and sweatshirts this season. The general range of the store starts at around INR 1,500.
Anantam
Anantam is a store for ethnic and traditional apparel for women. They have one of the prettiest kurti sets, gowns and lehengas you'll find in the mall. The price starts at around INR 1,500.
- Upwards: ₹ 6000
