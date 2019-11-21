Fabindia To Levi's: Women's Fashion Stores To Hit Up

img-gallery-featured

The MGF Metropolitan mall on MG Road has to be one of the old-but-gold malls in Gurgaon. It is located centrally, is easy to spot as it's right next to the metro station (MG Road). Since it is a G-towner's go-to place for shopping, food, recreational activities and more, here are a list of places you should head to if you're on a shopping spree!

Shoppers Stop

One of the most visited shopping spots in the mall is Shopper's Stop. The store is panned across two floors and stocks everything from cosmetics to apparel for women, kids and men. The apparel is decently priced and the range starts somewhere around INR 500. 

Clothing Stores

Shoppers Stop

4.1

MGF Metropolitan Mall, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Manyavar

The Manyavar store in MGF is perfect to shop for ethnicwear, festive wear and even wedding wear. You will find both vibrant and pastel kurtis, gowns, lehengas, and saris here. The range starts at INR 2,500 here.

Clothing Stores

Manyavar & Mohey

4.2

MGF Metropolitan Mall, Upper Ground Floor, 76, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Global Republic

If you're looking for something casual, but stylish, Global Republic is the store for you. They have tops and leggings, most of which are under INR 1,000. The store also stocks dresses, coats, sweaters and other apparel for men starting at INR 2,000.

Clothing Stores

Global Republic

5.0

MGF Metropolitan Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 20-30, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Fabindia

The Fabindia store in MGF mall is like any other. You'll find an aesthetic range of shirts, blouses, skirts and bottoms for women here. The range starts at somewhere around INR 1,000.

Clothing Stores

Fabindia

5.0

MGF Metropolitan Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 78-A, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Wills Lifestyle

The Wills Lifestyle is the store to shop from if you're looking for shirts, tops, tunics, trousers, jeans, skirts, sweaters and a lot more! Their collection is semi-formal and you'll find bright, calm tones (of colours) in their range. Their starting price is somewhere around INR 1,000.

Clothing Stores

Wills Lifestyle

4.0

MGF Metropoliton Mall, Shop 17-20, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Entice

If you're looking for intimate wear or sleepwear, you must head to the Entice store in MGF, Guragaon. They have everything from a set of basic under garments to really enticing lingerie. You will also be able to shop for a range of sleeping gowns and sets for yourself here. The price range starts somewhere around INR 1,000.

Clothing Stores

Entice

MGF Metropolitan Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 26, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

aLL

The aLL store is the spot to be at if you're looking for plus sized clothing options. It's extremely inclusive and you'll find all the sizes that you could ever imagine. They have ethnic wear, casuals, jeans and jeggings. Price starts at around INR 1,000.

Clothing Stores

All - The Plus Size Store

4.1

MGF Metropolitan Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 32, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Off Label

If you're looking for some chic and stylish apparel, you must head to Off Label. They have an amazing variety of dresses, tops, tunics, gowns and more. The range starts at somewhere around INR 500.
Clothing Stores

Off Label

MGF Metropolitan Mall, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

    Kraus

    The Kraus store stocks leggings, jeans and lowers for women, perfect for casual and semi-formal looks. They have a lot of variety so you'll find a range of colors, sizes, and styles (like high waist and low rise, etc.). The range starts somewhere around INR 1,200.

    Clothing Stores

    Kraus Jeans

    MGF Metropolitian Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 41 & 43, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

    image-map-default

    Levi's

    If you're looking for good quality denim that will last you a lifetime, Levi's is where you should head. They also have an awesome winter collection, so apart from jeans, you can also get jackets, sweaters, and hoodies from here too. The range starts at somewhere around INR 2,000.

    Clothing Stores

    Levi's

    3.8

    MGF Metropolitian Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 12 & 13, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

    image-map-default

    Cottons

    If you want to buy kurtis, tunics or tops in pastel shades and with indie prints, check out Cottons in MGF. They have a unique collection of apparel for women that you won't find anywhere else in the mall. The price range of their products starts at around INR 500.

    Clothing Stores

    Cottons Jaipur

    MGF Metropolitan Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 42, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

    image-map-default

    Go Colours

    Thinking pajamas, churidaars, harems, and comfy lowers for women? Shop at Go Colours now. They have a bunch of colours, sizes, and styles of bottoms for women at really reasonable rates. The range starts at around INR 1,000.
    Clothing Stores

    Go Colors

    5.0

    MGF Metropolitan Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 6, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

    image-map-default

    United Colors Of Benetton

    The UCB store in MGF is perfect if you're looking for some comfy, solid tees, polos, jackets, and sweatshirts this season. The general range of the store starts at around INR 1,500.

    Clothing Stores

    United Colors Of Benetton

    4.0

    MGF Metropolitan Mall, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

    image-map-default

    Anantam

    Anantam is a store for ethnic and traditional apparel for women. They have one of the prettiest kurti sets, gowns and lehengas you'll find in the mall. The price starts at around INR 1,500.

    Clothing Stores

    Anantam

    3.3

    MGF Metropolitan Mall, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

    image-map-default

    Vero Moda

    Vero Moda is ideal if you're looking for some chic, party wear. The often have sales and offers running at the store, which is another reason why you should head here. Apart from some really cute tops, you'll also find leggings and jeans here. The range starts somewhere around INR 1,500.
    Clothing Stores

    Vero Moda

    3.8

    MGF Metropolitan Mall, Ground Floor, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

    image-map-default