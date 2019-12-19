Every Girl Will Find Herself Buying Atleast One Kurta From This Store

Clothing Stores

W For Woman

Karol Bagh, New Delhi
3.0

6/90, Padam Singh Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome

W for Women has really made its mark in the women’s clothing industry, and we’re not surprised. Their collection has a variety like no other. From our mothers and dadis to our sisters and friends, everyone is likely to have atleast one piece in their closet that comes from this brand. 

We love their ethnic pieces—be it their suit sets, dresses, kurtas, palazzos, churidars or dupattas. They’re our go-to for daily wear, especially in summer. The prints and patterns are all modern and contemporary. From what we’ve observed, they stay away from making their designs too traditional.The fabrics they use are breathable, comfortable and last a long time. 

What Could Be Better

Their Western outfits don't make quite the same impression as the ethnic ones. 

W For Woman

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
3.6

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, F-25/26, Saket, New Delhi

W For Woman

South Extension - 2, New Delhi
4.0

E-17, Ground Floor, South Extention 2, New Delhi

W For Woman

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

E-10/3, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

W For Woman

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

7-UB, Opp. Meghna Store, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

W For Woman

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.6

DLF Promenade, Shop 284, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

W For Woman

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi
3.9

Shop 107, Ground Floor, Main Market, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

W for Woman

Sultan Pur, New Delhi
4.2

Neelagagan Towers, 119, Manglapuri Village, Sultanpur, New Delhi

W For Woman

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.5

M-53, Next To Chunmun, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

W For Woman

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
4.0

Shop J-16/B, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

W For Woman

Mehrauli, New Delhi
4.2

Neelagagan Towers, 119, Mandi Road, Mehrauli, New Delhi

W For Woman

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.1

40-B, Ground Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

W For Woman

Jasola, New Delhi
3.7

Building G-40, Below Woodland, Kalindi Kunj Road, Jasola, New Delhi

W For Woman

Model Town 2, New Delhi
4.5

F-14/18, Ground Floor, 2nd Main Road, Model Town 2, New Delhi

W For Woman

Tagore Garden, New Delhi

Pacific Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 11, Tagore Garden, New Delhi

W For Woman

Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

V3S Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 77, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

W For Woman

Kirti Nagar, New Delhi
3.5

Moments Mall, 311, Patel Road, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

W For Woman

Ashok Vihar Phase - 3, New Delhi
3.5

11-A, Ground Floor, Near To Deep Maket, Ashok Vihar 3, New Delhi

W For Woman

Dwarka, New Delhi
5.0

G-5/6, Ashirwad Chowk, Below Hotel Mint, Sector 5, Dwarka, New Delhi

W For Woman

Rohini, New Delhi
4.0

City Center Mall, G-36 & 37, Sector 11, Rohini, New Delhi

