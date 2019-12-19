Every Girl Will Find Herself Buying Atleast One Kurta From This Store

W for Women has really made its mark in the women’s clothing industry, and we’re not surprised. Their collection has a variety like no other. From our mothers and dadis to our sisters and friends, everyone is likely to have atleast one piece in their closet that comes from this brand.

We love their ethnic pieces—be it their suit sets, dresses, kurtas, palazzos, churidars or dupattas. They’re our go-to for daily wear, especially in summer. The prints and patterns are all modern and contemporary. From what we’ve observed, they stay away from making their designs too traditional.The fabrics they use are breathable, comfortable and last a long time.