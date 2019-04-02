From Great Food To Fun Arcade Games, This Place Is A Complete Package

Smaaash is undoubtedly a complete package. You can play exciting games and have delicious food. It has not restricted itself to any particular section of customers, anyone from a family to couples to a group of friends can visit this place and enjoy. The Jurassic park & roller coaster VR GAMES were thrilling and had amazing animation. The 100m racing, bike racing, hitting with hammer & shooting were some of the ACRADE GAMES which we really enjoyed. THE DANCE GAME was fun and we did it twice. It made us imitate the steps which were not so difficult and were pretty fun. THE BOWLING- the ultimate, evergreen game really made our day. Coming to their food, we ordered coffee, lemon-mint iced tea, chocolate shake, chicken pizza, chicken lollipop, pizza pockets, chicken noodles and chilli chicken. The staff here is really co-operative and humble and their service is also very quick. COFFEE- it was one the best coffees we have ever had with a very strong taste and nice redolence. LEMON-MINT ICED TEA - it was refreshing and the sour-sweet taste it rendered to our taste buds was perfect. CHOCOLATE SHAKE - this was a thick shake with chunks of chocolate in it. Every sip of it was amazing. CHICKEN PIZZA - the thin crust, cheesy pizza was overloaded with chicken and tasted superb. CHICKEN LOLLIPOP- nicely fried Lollipop served with a tangy sauce was delicious and appetising. PIZZA POCKETS- these were juicy pockets stuffed with freshly diced vegetables and cheese and were moreish. CHICKEN NOODLES & CHILLI CHICKEN - this dish is a MUST TRY. Perfectly cooked noodles served delicious with chilli chicken. The combination tasted so amazing that we seriously cannot get over it. Overall it was a mind-blowing experience.