Sightseeing In Delhi? Plan A Tour With This Guide To The City's Best Spots

Start by visiting the city’s three UNESCO Word Heritage Sights – the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar. Also, you should catch the light and sound show at Purana Qila for a fun run through on the city’s past (from the Mughal period to present day).

Make a mandatory stop at Lutyen’s Delhi where you can visit the India Gate and walk on Rajpath till you reach the President’s (not so) humble abode, the Rashtrapati Bhawan (you can even book tickets online to get an inside look). Other important landmarks include Jantar Mantar, the Parliament, Raj Ghat (it’s behind the Red Fort) and Safdarjung’s Tomb.



Art and history buffs, plan a visit to these museums to get a grasp of the city's vast heritage and culture.

If you’re visiting in the months October-March, we recommend getting in touch with Delhi On Foot. Click here for a full list of their guided walking tours.