Sightseeing In Delhi? Plan A Tour With This Guide To The City's Best Spots

Travellers and explorers, our city’s a rich tapestry of history, culture and flavoursome grub. With this handy guide, we’ve listed all the must-see places so you can plan your sightseeing tour to cover as much ground as possible. If you're in a rush, this ultimate itinerary to the city will be a quick resort. For more, get reading on the below.
Landmarks, Monuments & Museums
Start by visiting the city’s three UNESCO Word Heritage Sights – the Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar. Also, you should catch the light and sound show at Purana Qila for a fun run through on the city’s past (from the Mughal period to present day).
Make a mandatory stop at Lutyen’s Delhi where you can visit the India Gate and walk on Rajpath till you reach the President’s (not so) humble abode, the Rashtrapati Bhawan (you can even book tickets online to get an inside look). Other important landmarks include Jantar Mantar, the Parliament, Raj Ghat (it’s behind the Red Fort) and Safdarjung’s Tomb.
Art and history buffs, plan a visit to these museums to get a grasp of the city's vast heritage and culture.
If you’re visiting in the months October-March, we recommend getting in touch with Delhi On Foot. Click here for a full list of their guided walking tours.
For Shopping
From budget buys to high-street gems, Delhi has everything. Dedicate a day to Old Delhi and its labyrinth of alleys and by-lanes. We’d suggest reading this guide before you make the trip because the place can seem pretty baffling.
For some serious retail therapy, we suggest checking out this list of top markets in Delhi. Mall rats, we also have a guide to the city’s top malls for you.
If you want to score souvenirs and ethnic treasures, head to Dilli Haat (there’s one in INA and one in Janakpuri) or these state emporiums. You can even head to Meherchand Market {Lodhi Road}, Khan Market, Shahpur Jat, Hauz Khas Village or Connaught Place which are not just shopping hubs, but also home to some of the best food joints and bars in the city.
Parks
This might serve you better if your trip is longer. Delhi’s got some stunning gardens for when you need respite from the city’s hustle-bustle. You can check out Lodhi Gardens, Nehru Park in CP, Deer Park in Hauz Khas, Garden Of Five Senses in Saket, the Mehrauli Archaeological Park which is adjacent to Qutub Minar or Sunder Nursery next to Humayun’s Tomb.
Places Of Worship
To witness the calm and spiritual side of Delhi, don't miss the Akshardham Temple (it’s the world’s largest!), Jama Masjid in old Delhi, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in CP or the Lotus Temple, a Bahai house of worship famous for its lotus-shaped architecture. If you can't get enough, save this list of all the must-visit temples in the city .
Food
Delhi’s romance with food can be best enjoyed if you head to these iconic places to eat. We’ve also made you a bucket list of dishes you have to try on your visit here. If you're anywhere near the Jama Masjid, this guide will tell where you can have the most succulent kebabs, biryanis and more. To gorge on yummy (and sanitary) street food, you can head to any Haldirams or Bikanervala. As for fancy fine-dine options, we recommend Indian Accent at the Lodhi and Bukhara at ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri.
We say, take the HOHO bus, a Hop-on Hop-off service to get a good/comprehensive overview of the city, relieving you from the thought of having to navigate through any public transport.
Find out more about the service here.
