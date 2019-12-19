Gentlemen, Choose Achilles' Heel For Customised, One-of-A-Kind Shoes

Achilles’ Heel is a luxury shoe-making service that lets you customise a pair so that everything is just right–size, colour and style.

Achilles’ Heel is the brainchild of Nirali Ruparel, and is India’s first DIY bespoke studio for men’s footwear. They have an online website that lets you fill out an application for your custom-made shoes. All you need to do is choose the material (either hide leather or cotton-based vegan pleather), the style (Oxfords, Derby, slip-ons, loafers or ankle boots) and your measurements. The more data you provide, the better the fit, naturally.

Since it’s a luxury line, expect the prices to be on the higher side. The cost of customised shoes depends on the requirements.

If you don’t mind splurging, these shoes might make for a thoughtful gift. 

