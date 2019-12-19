Alkauser For Some Good Ol' Lucknowi Kebabs & Biryani

img-gallery-featured
Delivery Services

Alkauser

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near Assam Bhavan, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Shortcut

Situated at a periphery of Kautilya Marg near Assam Bhawan, Chanakyapuri, Alkauser is one of the best places in the vicinity for Mughlai food.

Must Have{s}

Lakhnawi Dum Handi Biryani, Kakori Wrap-A-Kabab

How Was Your Experience?

One of our favourite experiences here was sitting in our car, and enjoying their lip-smacking biryani. Their hot and crispy kakori kebabs, with the perfect amount of spices and accompanied with spicy mint sauce and onion, are a delight, too.

Alkauser leaves no stone unturned in choice, as their menu is a versatile mix of kebabs and biryanis. The chicken used in the biryani is soft and juicy and well cooked, as well, and while it’s a little on the spicy side, that’s what biryanis are all about aren’t they?

So, We're Saying...

With delicious kebabs and biryani, this joint is a must-visit. Alkauser keeps its menu varied, and although there’s no seating available, you can very well savour their awesome food in your car.

Other Outlets

Alkauser

DLF Phase - 3, delhi

Sikanderpur Metro Parking, Opp. Metro Pillar 48, MG Road, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Al Kauser

New Delhi, Delhi
4.1

30, Vasant Place Market, Near Malai Temple, R K Puram, New Delhi

image-map-default
Delivery Services

Alkauser

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near Assam Bhavan, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Alkauser

DLF Phase - 3, delhi

Sikanderpur Metro Parking, Opp. Metro Pillar 48, MG Road, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Al Kauser

New Delhi, Delhi
4.1

30, Vasant Place Market, Near Malai Temple, R K Puram, New Delhi

image-map-default