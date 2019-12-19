Situated at a periphery of Kautilya Marg near Assam Bhawan, Chanakyapuri, Alkauser is one of the best places in the vicinity for Mughlai food.
Alkauser For Some Good Ol' Lucknowi Kebabs & Biryani
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RACE COURSE
Lakhnawi Dum Handi Biryani, Kakori Wrap-A-Kabab
One of our favourite experiences here was sitting in our car, and enjoying their lip-smacking biryani. Their hot and crispy kakori kebabs, with the perfect amount of spices and accompanied with spicy mint sauce and onion, are a delight, too.
Alkauser leaves no stone unturned in choice, as their menu is a versatile mix of kebabs and biryanis. The chicken used in the biryani is soft and juicy and well cooked, as well, and while it’s a little on the spicy side, that’s what biryanis are all about aren’t they?
With delicious kebabs and biryani, this joint is a must-visit. Alkauser keeps its menu varied, and although there’s no seating available, you can very well savour their awesome food in your car.
