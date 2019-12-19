Alkauser For Some Good Ol' Lucknowi Kebabs & Biryani

One of our favourite experiences here was sitting in our car, and enjoying their lip-smacking biryani. Their hot and crispy kakori kebabs, with the perfect amount of spices and accompanied with spicy mint sauce and onion, are a delight, too.

Alkauser leaves no stone unturned in choice, as their menu is a versatile mix of kebabs and biryanis. The chicken used in the biryani is soft and juicy and well cooked, as well, and while it’s a little on the spicy side, that’s what biryanis are all about aren’t they?