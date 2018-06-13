Is there anything you want more than unicorn make up brushes or macaroon phone cases? Assuming your answer is no, I suggest you hop over to Mango people and have a look at their super cute collection to add all the quirk you need to your wardrobe. From onesies to plush slippers and even macaroon lip balms, they make everything look so nice you cannot stop yourself from spending your complete salary on the splurge.
Unicorn Make Up Brushes & More: Get All The Quirk With The Mango People Collection
All things pretty come at a price and hence, you might have to burn a hole in your pocket to buy all this stuff.
I just found a DIY cotton candy maker and it is perfect for gifting. Everything here will make a cute and likable gift for your girly yet fun-loving BFF.
Do not forget the onesies that make you feel like a child again.
