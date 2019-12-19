Drop By This New Store In Majnu Ka Tila For All Things Tibetan & Cute

This new clothing and accessory store recently opened (in October) in Majnu Ka Tila. All the products in this shop are inspired by the Himalayan and Tibetan style and culture. I found the collection minimalistic yet stylish. The clothing range was mostly cotton/linen gowns and tops in solid pastel colours. They have super nice jewellery items, dipped in 18c gold mostly. My mom picked a choker for herself, and it looked stunning. Other than clothes and accessories, they even had a mix of decor and stationery items. I liked everything that was on display. It was all reasonably priced and aesthetically pleasing. If you can go to the store, check out their collection on Instagram.